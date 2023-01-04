Inicio Pueblos Originarios Gendarmería no cumple orden de Corte de Apelaciones de Temuco para trasladar...

Gendarmería no cumple orden de Corte de Apelaciones de Temuco para trasladar a Presos de la CAM desde Valdivia a Temuco

Por
werken rojo
-
21
0

02/01/2023

INFORMATIVO PPM-CAM VALDIVIA

DENUNCIAMOS QUE YA CUMPLIDOS CINCO DIAS
GENDARMERIA DE CHILE AÚN NO CUMPLE CON LA ORDEN JUDICIAL DE LA CORTE DE APELACIONES DE TEMUCO.

Hacemos un llamado a exigir su cumplimiento inmediato llamando y escribiendo a:

_ Dirección Regional de Gendarmería Araucanía
+5645 2296 6570

_ Ministra de Justicia y Derechos Humanos – Marcela Rios Tobar
marcela.rios@minjusticia.cl

-Jefe de gabinete de Ministra de Justicia – eduardo.baeza@minjusticia.cl

TRASLADO INMEDIATO DE LOS PPM-CAM DE VALDIVIA A TEMUCO

2 de enero de 2023

werken rojo

