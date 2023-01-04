Gendarmería no cumple orden de Corte de Apelaciones de Temuco para trasladar a Presos de la CAM desde Valdivia a Temuco

02/01/2023
INFORMATIVO PPM-CAM VALDIVIA
DENUNCIAMOS QUE YA CUMPLIDOS CINCO DIAS
GENDARMERIA DE CHILE AÚN NO CUMPLE CON LA ORDEN JUDICIAL DE LA CORTE DE APELACIONES DE TEMUCO.
Hacemos un llamado a exigir su cumplimiento inmediato llamando y escribiendo a:
_ Dirección Regional de Gendarmería Araucanía
+5645 2296 6570
_ Ministra de Justicia y Derechos Humanos – Marcela Rios Tobar
marcela.rios@minjusticia.cl
-Jefe de gabinete de Ministra de Justicia – eduardo.baeza@minjusticia.cl
TRASLADO INMEDIATO DE LOS PPM-CAM DE VALDIVIA A TEMUCO
2 de enero de 2023