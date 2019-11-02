Campaña por la Libertad para el soldado chileno David Veloso

Libertad para el soldado chileno David Veloso

El 18 de octubre el pueblo chileno comenzó un levantamiento social generalizado, gatillado por un alza del pasaje del transporte de pasajeros en Santiago de Chile y la represión violenta a los estudiantes secundarios que se manifestaban contra el alza evadiendo masivamente el pago. Esta fue la gota que colmó la paciencia del pueblo chileno, tras treinta años de abusos y capitalismo neoliberal administrado por los gobiernos civiles que sucedieron a la dictadura cívico militar de Pinochet. El 19 de octubre el presidente Sebastián Piñera, impuso el estado de emergencia en la ciudad de Santiago, colocó a un general de ejército a cargo de la ciudad, y se impuso el toque de queda. Piñera sacó a las calles a las Fuerzas Armadas que se sumaron a la policía militar de Carabineros en la represión de la protesta social por primera vez desde el término de la dictadura. Rápidamente la medida se aplicó en la mayoría de las regiones del país.

A pesar de ello, las manifestaciones fueron creciendo en número y masividad, y desafiaron con valentía el toque de queda y la represión. Justo una semana después de que estallara la protesta popular se produjo la manifestación más multitudinaria en la historia de Chile. El 25 de octubre dos millones protestaron solamente en Santiago, a los que hay que sumar otras regiones del país, con cuatro exigencias: sacar de la calle a las Fuerzas Armadas, renuncia Piñera, retirar del Congreso la discusión de todas aquellas leyes que «vayan contra el pueblo», y convocar una Asamblea Constituyente para lograr una nueva Constitución que sustituya a la de 1980 implantada bajo dictadura y todavía vigente.

El 28 de octubre de Sebastián Piñera se vio obligado a levantar el estado de emergencia y el toque de queda, que no le habían permitido terminar con la protesta popular, a pesar de las graves vulneraciones a los Derechos Humanos, los muertos, desaparecidos y heridos. Por el contrario, el estado de emergencia y el toque de queda dejaron en evidencia la incapacidad del gobierno.

Fue en ese contexto que el soldado David Veloso Codocedo (21), se negó a embarcarse desde Antofagasta a Santiago para participar en la represión y arrojó su arma al suelo. El fiscal Militar Cristián Ramírez, ordenó la detención del joven que puede ser condenado incluso a 10 años de prisión militar según la legislación castrense, desde entonces el joven se encuentra preso.

Ante esto hemos constituido un comité contra la represión y consideramos a David Veloso, como un soldado objetor de conciencia. Solicitamos su apoyo para la campaña exigiendo su libertad enviando cartas al presidente Sebastián Piñera, exigiendo la inmediata libertad de este joven valiente.

Puede escribir al presidente Piñera desde la página web:

http://escribenos.presidencia.cl/Formulario?seleccion=Presidente

con copia a contrarepresionchile@gmail.com

Comité contra la represión en Chile

Santiago de Chile, 02 de noviembre de 2019.





Freedom for Chilean soldier David Veloso

On October 18, the Chilean people began a generalized social uprising, triggered by a rise in passenger transportation in Santiago de Chile and violent repression of secondary students demonstrating against the increase by massively evading payment. This was the drop that filled the patience of the Chilean people, after thirty years of abuse and neoliberal capitalism administered by the civil governments that succeeded the Pinochet military civic dictatorship. On October 19, President Sebastián Piñera, imposed the state of emergency in the city of Santiago, placed an army general in charge of the city, and curfew was imposed. Piñera took to the streets the Armed Forces that joined the police in the repression of social protest for the first time since the end of the dictatorship. The measure was quickly also applied in most regions of the country.

Despite this, the demonstrations were growing in number and massiveness, and people bravely challenged the curfew and repression. Just one week after the popular protest broke out, there was the most massive demonstration in the history of Chile. On October 25, two million protested only in Santiago, to which we must add other regions of the country, with four requirements: remove the Armed Forces from the street, Piñera’s resignation, withdraw from Congress the discussion of all those laws «against the people», and to convene a Constituent Assembly to achieve a new Constitution that replaces that of 1980 implemented under dictatorship and still in force.

On October 28, Sebastián Piñera was forced to lift the state of emergency and curfew, which had not allowed him to end the popular protest, despite the serious violations of Human Rights, the dead, missing and injured people. On the contrary, the state of emergency and the curfew revealed the inability of the government.

It was in that context that the soldier David Veloso Codocedo (21), refused to embark from Antofagasta to Santiago to participate in the repression and threw his weapon to the ground. The military prosecutor Cristián Ramírez, ordered the arrest of the young man who can be sentenced even to 10 years in military prison under military law, since then the young man is imprisoned.

Given this we have formed a committee against repression and consider David Veloso as a conscientious objector soldier. We request your support for the campaign demanding his freedom by sending letters to President Sebastián Piñera, demanding the immediate freedom of this brave young man.

You can write to President Piñera through the website:

http://escribenos.presidencia.cl/Formulario?seleccion=Presidente

con copia a contrarepresionchile@gmail.com

Committee against repression in Chile

Santiago, Chile, November 2, 2019.

