Muere por deshidratación en custodia de EEUU una niña de 7 años arrestada en la frontera

I am deeply saddened by this girl’s death. There must be a complete investigation and the results shared with Congress and the public. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/7-year-old-migrant-girl-taken-into-border-patrol-custody-dies-of-dehydration-exhaustion/2018/12/13/8909e356-ff03-11e8-862a-b6a6f3ce8199_story.html …